Barcelona interested in signing Arsenal forward, Gunners prepared to sell if the price is right

Arsenal FC
Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to Don Balon.

Lacazette was signed to be the striker that Arsenal needed to win the Premier League, something that Olivier Giroud wasn’t.

It hasn’t quite worked out as planned for the Frenchman, with the Gunners potentially best of cashing-in while he still has resale value.

As per Don Balon, that’s their plan, with Barcelona thought to be one of the clubs interested in securing this services in the summer transfer window.

Ronald Koeman in Barcelona training

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Alexandre Lacazette.

The report does not put a specific price-tag on Lacazette, leaving it unclear exactly how much Arsenal would demand from any interested parties in exchange for him.

However, at 29-years-old, Lacazette is very much at the peak of his powers. You get the feeling that Mikel Arteta would not green-light the departure of a key figure in his squad unless he was to receive a considerable chunk in exchange for him.

The situation ought to become more clear as the months tick down towards the summer window opening.

