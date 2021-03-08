Thomas Tuchel makes Premier League history after Chelsea defeat Everton

Thomas Tuchel made Premier League history after Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Everton this evening, as @OptaJoe reports on Twitter.

When Frank Lampard was sacked as Chelsea manager at the end of January, it was not a popular decision from the Blues’ faithful’s standpoint, as you’d expect.

Lampard is a hero to the Chelsea supporters as a result of all he achieved as a player, but it just didn’t work out for him in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Thomas Tuchel, recently sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, was appointed as his replacement, and what a great decision it’s proven to be from the Chelsea board.

Chelsea strengthened their grip on their top four position with a victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge tonight, and in the process, Tuchel made history.

5 – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has become the first manager in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home games in charge in the competition. Solid. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/0YjAnP0Xya — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 8, 2021

It’ll count for nothing if Tuchel doesn’t build on this and have a successful career at Chelsea, but all the signs are positive. The Blues could be building something special under the German.