Menu

Thomas Tuchel makes Premier League history after Chelsea defeat Everton

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Thomas Tuchel made Premier League history after Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Everton this evening, as @OptaJoe reports on Twitter.

When Frank Lampard was sacked as Chelsea manager at the end of January, it was not a popular decision from the Blues’ faithful’s standpoint, as you’d expect.

MORE: Video: Kai Havertz marks return to Chelsea starting XI by forcing opening goal vs top four challengers Everton

Lampard is a hero to the Chelsea supporters as a result of all he achieved as a player, but it just didn’t work out for him in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

lampard

Frank Lampard was sacked by Chelsea after enduring a difficult run.

Thomas Tuchel, recently sacked by Paris Saint-Germain, was appointed as his replacement, and what a great decision it’s proven to be from the Chelsea board.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Kai Havertz at the forefront again after winning Chelsea penalty which is cooly converted by Jorginho
Video: Kai Havertz has Chelsea goal nicked off him by VAR after closest handball review you’ll ever see
Manchester United in talks over completing €25M deal to sign talented Chelsea academy product

Chelsea strengthened their grip on their top four position with a victory over Everton at Stamford Bridge tonight, and in the process, Tuchel made history.

It’ll count for nothing if Tuchel doesn’t build on this and have a successful career at Chelsea, but all the signs are positive. The Blues could be building something special under the German.

More Stories Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.