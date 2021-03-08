“I’ve never been happier in my life” – These Chelsea fans go wild as summer signing gets his first start in 41 days

Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge this evening knowing that a victory would strengthen their grip on fourth place.

The Blues have endured a rollercoaster campaign to date, one which cost Frank Lampard his job.

However, the victory over Liverpool at Anfield, and the dominant manner of it, was the perfect way for the Blues to showcase how far they’ve come under Thomas Tuchel’s stewardship.

Chelsea take to the turf this evening against Champions League challenging Everton, and this is the starting XI that Tuchel has fielded in his bid to get three more points on the board tonight.

The name that stands out there is Kai Havertz, with the German making his first start for Chelsea since Thomas Tuchel’s very first game in charge against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Tuchel will be well accustomed with Havertz’s strengths, and his weaknesses, with Chelsea fans no doubt excited to see how far the club’s record signing can go under his management.

It's safe to say that this lot are happy to see him back in the side…

