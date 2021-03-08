Menu

“Disgusting” – These Chelsea react to “agenda” against star who has been left out three games in a row

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has been omitted from the matchday squad for the third Premier League game in a row, leaving some fans in need of an explanation.

Abraham, who was Chelsea’s top goal scorer last campaign, having netted 18 goals in his debut season with the club, has added another 12 to his tally this time around, but that doesn’t appear to have earned him much credit with manager Thomas Tuchel.

MORE: “I’ve never been happier in my life” – These Chelsea fans go wild as summer signing gets his first start in 41 days

The Englishman, who must be fearing for his place in Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of the summer’s European Championships, has missed out on three Premier League games in a row now, not even making the bench.

abraham ziyech kante chelsea

Tammy Abraham has not featured for Chelsea since the draw at Southampton

More Stories / Latest News
“I’ve never been happier in my life” – These Chelsea fans go wild as summer signing gets his first start in 41 days
Manchester United forward hoping to leave the club in the summer transfer window, journalist claims
(Video) Liverpool star addresses uncertain future amid transfer speculation

Abraham was previously battling with an ankle issue, but there has been no official line on whether or not that is the reason behind his continued omission, which has left some Chelsea fans with concerns.

Here’s how some of the Blues faithful vented those concerns on Twitter after the starting XI and substitutes were named for tonight’s clash with Everton, and once again, his name was absent.

More Stories Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.