Decision made on Neymar’s involvement for PSG against former side Barcelona in Champions League

A decision has been made on Neymar’s involvement for Paris Saint-Germain against former employers Barcelona, according to Le Parisien.

Neymar was highly rated as a teenager at Santos, but the majority of his notable career moments were only watched on YouTube. It was at Barcelona where he established himself in European football, and how.

The Brazilian fast found himself in an elite bracket, alongside teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, in being one of the handful of truly world-class players on the planet.

PSG made their move to sign him, with Neymar stepping out of Messi’s shadow, and the rest is history.

Unfortunately for Neymar, he missed the first-leg of his side’s Champions League tie with his former side – not that they needed him, recording a 4-1 victory at the Nou Camp.

He will, though, be involved in the return leg at the Parc des Princes. Though, as per Le Parisien, only as a substitute. Neymar is not thought to be fit enough to start.

With the job done, as romantic as it would be for him to feature, it’s hardly worth the risk from Mauricio Pochettino’s perspective.