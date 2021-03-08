Liverpool legend now just 2/1 to replace Jurgen Klopp by the start of next season

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is now just 2/1 to be the next Reds manager by the start of next season after the team’s incredible downfall this season.

Just months ago it would have been unthinkable that Jurgen Klopp could be in any danger of losing his job at Anfield, but things have taken an awful turn for his team in recent times.

Ladbrokes now seem to think the pressure on Klopp is mounting, as they now make it evens that the German tactician won’t be in charge by the opening game of next season.

Gerrard’s success with Rangers in his first job in management is surely going to turn heads as well, particularly at Liverpool where he remains such a huge club legend.

Could the former LFC star now be in line to replace Klopp? Ladbrokes are offering tempting odds of just 2/1.

This really would be a huge move for the former England international so early on in his coaching career, but Klopp’s struggles now surely make this an increasingly realistic possibility.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Gerrard has worked wonders for Rangers in the past couple of years and with pressure on Klopp mounting, there’s every chance the former Liverpool skipper is in the Anfield dugout at the start of next season.”

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

Liverpool to finish outside of top four this season – 2/9

Jurgen Klopp NOT to be in charge of Liverpool on opening day of next season – EVS

Steven Gerrard to be in charge of Liverpool on opening day of next season – 2/1