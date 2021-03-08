‘He’s a player he always liked and would love to have on the team’ – São Paulo FC physical trainer confirms the clubs’ interest in River Plate starlet

Rafael Santos Borré’s contract with River Plate expires in June, and the biggest clubs in Brazil are courting the Colombia international.

São Paulo FC is one of the clubs pursuing the 25-year-old as new manager Hernán Crespo has the striker high on his transfer list. Furthermore, the Tricolor’s physical trainer Alejandro Kohan confirmed to Radio La Red (via TNT Sports) their interest in the River Plate striker.

“If Crespo wants Borré in São Paulo? He’s a player he always liked and would love to have on the team. Whether he comes or not, it doesn’t depend on us—Hernán values and highlights Borré’s intensity, how is in all the balls. Marcelo Gallardo (River Plate manager) got the best of him,” Kohan said.

Two other clubs are vying for the signature of Santos Borré in Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras and Clube Atlético Mineiro. Nonetheless, if the striker should depart River Plate, the Colombia international wants to ensure that his departure benefits Los Millonarios with a transfer fee.

However, that could prevent clubs such as Palmeiras might drop out of the race. The significant amount of money that would cost to pry Santos Borré away could be too much for the Verdão.

Perhaps the club that’s willing to pay the transfer fee on top of the high wages will be the winner in the Santos Borré sweepstakes.