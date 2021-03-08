Juventus identify two midfield targets with Chelsea star possible candidate to swap London for Turin

Juventus have reportedly made the midfield position an area of priority ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, the Old Lady are looking to recruit a new midfield playmaker once the summer transfer window opens.

The outlet claim Sassuolo star Manuel Locatelli tops the Italian giants’ wish-list with a possible £34m move in the works.

However, should an agreement fail to be reached, it has been reported that Andrea Pirlo and co. could turn their attentions to Chelsea’s Jorginho.

Jorginho has long been linked with a return to Italy, however, after emerging as a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans, speculation has recently cooled.

However, according to these reports that could all be set to change with the midfielder’s Stamford Bridge future continuing to remain uncertain.

It is not yet known how much Chelsea’s hierarchy may be willing to accept for Joringho’s services, however, still with two-and-a-half years left on his current deal, it would certainly put the Blues in the driving seat when it comes to negotiations.