Menu

Juventus rule out selling highly-rated defender but two star names could move on

Juventus
Posted by

Italian giants Juventus have reportedly ruled out selling defender Matthijs de Ligt but Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala may be sacrificed as the club’s financial losses tip £98m.

READ MORE: World-class defender’s Real Madrid future hangs in balance amid Man United summer links

The Old Lady, like all clubs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, have been subject to heavy losses following fans’ absence from stadiums.

The Serie A title contenders are reportedly considering offloading at least one big-name star in an attempt to recoup some of the £98m lost.

However, according to a recent report from Calciomercato, one player who will not be leaving Turin is 21-year-old de Ligt.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Man Utd ace explains what Mourinho got wrong with “arguably the club’s player of the season so far”
Journalist provides shocking update on Steve Bruce’s Newcastle future
World-class defender’s Real Madrid future hangs in balance amid Man United summer links

Having signed from Ajax in 2019 in a deal worth a whopping £76.95m, de Ligt is widely regarded as a high-value asset.

However, despite this, Juventus are not expected to cash-in on the Dutchman and could instead sanction the sale of Ronaldo or Dybala.

The outlet’s report claims that Juventus have already informed de Ligt’s super-agent Mino Raiola of their plans and assured the representative that his star-client will remain in Turin for the foreseeable.

More Stories Matthijs de Ligt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.