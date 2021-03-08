Video: Kai Havertz has Chelsea goal nicked off him by VAR after closest handball review you’ll ever see

Kai Havertz had a goal ruled out on his Chelsea return against Everton this evening – but was it handball?

Havertz, who had last started for Chelsea on January 27th before being selected by Thomas Tuchel to lead the line tonight, had the Blues’ first goal taken off of him and deemed to be a Ben Godfrey own goal.

The Germany international has now had a SECOND taken away, with both the on-field referee David Coote and the VAR Michael Oliver in agreement that he had handled the ball in the process of controlling it.

Havertz pleaded with the referee, insisting that the ball had been brought under control with his chest, rather than his arm, but after VAR took a look at it, the decision was upheld the goal did not stand.

It’s incredibly hard to tell, such was the position the ball made contact with Havertz’s upper body, but what do you think? Was this handball, or another VAR mistake?

Kai Havertz’in 2. Golü el gerekçesiyle iptal edildi?? pic.twitter.com/CD2T6YybHt — GOLALOO (@golaloo) March 8, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sport Canli