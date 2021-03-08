Liverpool optimistic about completing potential €50m transfer after holding talks

Liverpool are reportedly feeling optimistic about completing a transfer deal for Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international has shone in the Premier League and he seems like a player who could do well to make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

According to Todo Fichajes, Jurgen Klopp is a long-time admirer of Traore and some talks have already taken place over potentially bringing the €50million-rated attacker to Anfield.

Liverpool could do with making changes to their attack, and Traore seems an ideal candidate to inject some pace and power into their side after a dip in form from the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Klopp has not hidden his admiration of Traore in the past, with Goal last year quoting him as saying: “[Traore] is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”

LFC supporters would surely welcome this signing, with changes clearly needed at Anfield after a dreadful recent run of form that means even a top four spot now looks like being a struggle for last season’s runaway champions.

