Liverpool could reportedly be ready to rival Manchester United for the transfer of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish.

The England international is one of the most exciting talents outside of the Premier League’s big six at the moment, and it seems inevitable he’ll soon earn himself a big move.

Liverpool look in urgent need of a rebuild this summer and Stan Collymore claims that Grealish is one of the names on their list amid doubts over Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

See below as Grealish is named alongside Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati as a big-name target for the Reds…

LFC front 3 have won the lot and may fancy Madrid, Bayern or Juve for a new challenge So don't discount an overhaul being at least being whispered at LFC. Haaland, Grealish, Fati ( Barca completely skint) Boadu ( couple of Dutch coaches i know love this kid) all on a list. — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) March 7, 2021

Manchester United have also been linked with Grealish by The Athletic, who reported that the 25-year-old could move for around £90million this summer.

It’s clear Grealish would strengthen both these clubs, but with Man Utd currently ahead of Liverpool in the Premier League table, they might end up being the more attractive destination.

The Red Devils seem more likely to be able to offer Grealish Champions League football next season, though of course one imagines the player would still find it hard to turn down working under a world class tactician like Klopp.

