“It’s probably inevitable” – Pundit makes major Liverpool transfer prediction

Tony Cascarino believes it is pretty much inevitable that Liverpool will sell one of their front three this summer.

The Reds are going through a disastrous run of form, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps in need of overhauling his squad in order to bounce back next term.

Liverpool have enjoyed a lot of success with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up front, but that attack no longer looks as effective as Premier League defences have perhaps worked them out.

Cascarino now seems convinced that trio could be broken up, which is a pretty bold claim, though he didn’t specify which of them would be on their way out of Anfield.

If LFC do let one of them go, Firmino seems the obvious candidate due to his recent lack of goals, even if he continues to be a hard-working player who links up well with his team-mates.

“Well I think that it’s probably inevitable that one of the big players in the front three will go this summer,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“The problem is that, around Europe, there is not a lot of money to go and spend the sort of sums that Liverpool would want for a Mo Salah, Mane or Firmino.

“It’s going to be a strange period for a number of clubs, including Liverpool, in this next summer window.”

Having said that, there might also be a case for Salah leaving, with Robbie Fowler suggesting in his Daily Mirror column that the Egyptian seems unhappy and shouldn’t be kept around if that is the case.

“If the player (Salah) is agitating for a move, let him go,” Fowler said. “If he wants to go, then he should go. If a player wants to leave, we have to accept it’s in the mix.

“I’m a fan of Salah, obviously, who wouldn’t be? But Liverpool didn’t miss Coutinho that much, did they? And it turned out that he wasn’t quite so good as people thought anyway – the system he was playing in made him look better.

“Perhaps that’s the same with Salah. You’d miss his goals, but is it possible to find someone better – not necessarily as a direct ­replacement, but in strengthening the team as a whole?”

