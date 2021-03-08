Man City attacker tops Real Madrid’s wish-list

Real Madrid are reportedly keen to sign Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez with the Algerian supposedly on Los Blancos’ priority list.

Mahrez, 30, joined the Citizens in 2018 following a £61m move from 2015-16 title winners Leicester City.

Since joining the blue half of Manchester and under the guidance of world-class coach Pep Guardiola, Mahrez has racked up 66 direct goal contributions in 129 appearances, in all competitions.

Despite the bursting squad options available to Guardiola, the Spanish manager appears to still favour his Algerian attacker.

After featuring in 22 Premier League matches already this season, there are no signs of Mahrez being resigned to a bit-part role at the Etihad.

However, according to a recent report from Fichajes, La Liga giants Real Madrid have highlighted the 30-year-old as a transfer ‘priority’.

The report claims that Real Madrid acknowledge signing Mahrez would be a tough task, especially considering his current deal runs until 2023.

Nevertheless, though, Fichajes claim to have inside knowledge that Zinedine Zidane would love to add the two-time Premier League winner to his squad options.