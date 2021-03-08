Man City rule out signing PSG attacker following mega-star’s insane wage demands

When oil-rich Manchester City wince at the cost of a player, you just know the price is going to unprecedentedly high.

According to a recent report from The Athletic (paywall), via Daily Mail, the Citizens have ruled themselves out of the running for Paris-Saint Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

It has been claimed that the French World Cup winner, who has been linked with a move away, is demanding his next contract be worth a mind-boggling £600,000-per week.

There are no questions surrounding the attacker’s talent and after racking up 115 goals in 156 appearances for Paris-Saint Germain, the 22-year-old is well on his way to becoming the sport’s next best player.

However, despite his obvious superstar status, it has been claimed that the Frenchman is demanding to be paid £2.4m a month.

The Athletic claim that it is Mbappe’s astronomical salary demands which are believed to be why Pep Guardiola is not keen on upping his interest.

It is believed that a move for Mbappe would likely upset the Citizen’s harmonious environment – Something Guardiola is very against.

However, two other clubs who continue to be hotly tipped to make a move are Real Madrid and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.