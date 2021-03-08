A decision has been made on David de Gea’s Manchester United future, with Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing him, according to Todo Fichajes.

de Gea was one of the best goalkeepers on the planet a few years back, but his performances have taken a turn for the worse over the past 18 months or so.

With Dean Henderson, who had a superb campaign on-loan at Sheffield United last time around, breathing down his neck, there’s now little margin for error.

Henderson has deputised for de Gea while he attended the birth of his child, and after two consecutive clean sheets, there’s questions being asked as to whether he should stay between the sticks.

As per Todo Fichajes, Man United have made their decision, with de Gea set to be sold in the summer and Henderson to step in as the club’s number one going forward.

The report mentions that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing him. Though, Keylor Navas has been a better performer in recent times – so do they really need him?