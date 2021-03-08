Menu

Manchester United forward hoping to leave the club in the summer transfer window, journalist claims

Manchester United FC
Posted by

According to DIRECTV Sports reporter Manuel OIivari, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is hoping to sign for Boca Juniors in the summer transfer window.

As was reported on ManUtd.com at the time of Cavani’s arrival, the one-year agreement he signed with the club included an option to extend the deal for a further year in the summer of 2021.

MORE: Club have already held talks over transfer of Manchester United star when his contract expires

There has been nothing to suggest that both parties wouldn’t be keen on triggering that option, too, with Cavani performing well when fit and available – and being the club’s only natural centre-forward.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Liverpool star addresses uncertain future amid transfer speculation
Man City attacker tops Real Madrid’s wish-list
Liverpool and Man United keeping tabs on Sporting wonderkid – but face competition from Serie A giants
cavani 7 mufc

Edinson Cavani celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Southampton

However, a report from South American outlet DIRECTV Sports, specifically posted by reporter Manuel Olivari, an Argentina based sports journalist, claims that Cavani actually wants to move to Boca Juniors.

The tweet mentions that Cavani is well aware he will have to lower his wage demands in order to make the move happen.

It’s far from confirmation of his departure – but an intriguing one for United fans, no doubt…

More Stories Edinson Cavani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.