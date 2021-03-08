Manchester United in talks over completing €25M deal to sign talented Chelsea academy product

Manchester United are in talks with Sassuolo over the signing of Chelsea academy product Jeremie Boga, according to Todo Fichajes.

Boga is one of the most talented players that Chelsea’s academy has ever produced. His dazzling on the ball ability during his youth career with the Blues was comparable to that of compatriot Gael Kakuta.

Sadly, just like Kakuta, Boga was never able to fulfil his potential at Stamford Bridge, eventually departing in search of furthering his career after multiple unsuccessful loan stints.

At Sassuolo, he has finally settled down and is beginning to showcase some of the quality which had him rated so highly as a kid. As per Todo Fichajes, Manchester United have been watching.

Their report claims that Man United have opened talks over signing Boga, with a €25M fee being mentioned in the report as enough to convince Sassuolo to sell.

United are pretty well equipped in the attacking midfield department, so it’s difficult to say exactly how much truth there is in this report. Though, as with all these things, time will tell.