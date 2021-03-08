Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes scored an early goal in yesterday’s win away to Manchester City in the Premier League.

In doing so, the Portugal international made a small piece of history by netting the earliest goal City have ever conceded at the Etihad Stadium.

See below as Opta Joe claim it’s also the earliest goal City have conceded at home since all the way back in 2003 when they were still at their old stadium Maine Road…

101 – After 101 seconds, Bruno Fernandes' penalty is the earliest goal that Man City have ever conceded in a league match at the Etihad Stadium, and the first they have conceded within two minutes at home since Steed Malbranque for Fulham at Maine Road in January 2003. Shock. pic.twitter.com/2Dgjmyzxs0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

Fernandes will be thrilled with this stat, but it’s more important that he helped United to a big three points in the Manchester Derby.

Luke Shaw added a second goal later in the game and it might be that this result means the title race is not a completely foregone conclusion just yet.

Fernandes also showed he can influence big games after some recent criticism of how he’s played against the big six teams in the Premier League.

