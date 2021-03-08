Manchester United in pole position to clinch potential €75m transfer due to key connection

Manchester United are reportedly in a strong position to clinch the potential transfer of Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Netherlands international has long been regarded as one of the most promising young players in Europe, but it would be fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations at Juventus.

According to Todo Fichajes, it looks like De Ligt could now be on his way out of the club this summer, with his agent Mino Raiola already said to be working on his departure.

The report explains that Man Utd’s connections with Raiola could make them favourites for De Ligt, who is now their priority target to strengthen at the back.

The Red Devils could undoubtedly benefit from bringing someone else in in that position, with Harry Maguire in need of a better partner after some unconvincing form from Victor Lindelof, as well as Eric Bailly’s poor record with injuries.

Todo Fichajes state that De Ligt could either leave Juve on loan with a view to a permanent move, or perhaps seal a deal straight away for around €75million.

That could be a great investment by United if the 21-year-old can get back to his best at Old Trafford.