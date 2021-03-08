Video: Former Man Utd star names “scary bloke” in Red Devils squad and two lazy trainers

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has described his old team-mate Roy Keane as a ‘scary bloke’ and also named two players who were pretty casual in training.

Watch the video below as Foster takes part in a quickfire Q&A, and admits Keane and Nemanja Vidic were both pretty sick characters…

Foster, who now plays for Championship club Watford, also played alongside many other big names at Old Trafford, and singled out Carlos Tevez and Edwin van der Sar as two players who didn’t do much in training, but always turned up on matchday.

