Menu

“I personally don’t see it” – Former Man United ace explains why impressive loanee faces Old Trafford struggle

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has expressed his doubts about Diogo Dalot having much of a chance of getting into the first-team next season.

The Portuguese starlet has long looked an impressive young player, but hasn’t quite managed to establish himself in his time at Old Trafford so far.

MORE: World-class defender’s Real Madrid future hangs in balance amid Man United summer links

Dalot is now out on loan at AC Milan but looks to be performing well after getting the opportunity to play on a more regular basis.

The 21-year-old scored a superb goal for Milan at the weekend, but Chadwick feels he might have used up his chances to try and impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The ex-Red Devil also feels it’s going to be difficult for Dalot to push Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the side, even if he does perhaps provide more of an attacking threat than United’s current first-choice right-back.

diogo dalot

Diogo Dalot in action for Manchester United

“I’m sure he (Solskjaer) will look at all the players who’ve been out on loan, particularly the ones that have a good impact,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I think Dalot has had his opportunities at United and has probably not excelled. That said, he does offer something a bit different in terms of his attacking prowess and getting balls into the box.

More Stories / Latest News
Thierry Henry confirms he wants to be Arsenal manager – and names two other jobs he’d do for the Gunners
Juventus identify two midfield targets with Chelsea star possible candidate to swap London for Turin
“The way City play is a dream for United” – Former Red Devil explains how Solskjaer got the better of Guardiola again

“But I think Wan-Bissaka is in the team for a reason. He was outstanding yesterday against one of the world’s best wingers in Raheem Sterling.

“Dalot looks like he’s had a good loan spell at AC Milan but whether he’ll end up being a regular, I personally don’t see it, but it’s up to him to perform and show he’s worth a place in the team.”

More Stories Aaron Wan-Bissaka Diogo Dalot Luke Chadwick Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.