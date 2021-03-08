Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has expressed his doubts about Diogo Dalot having much of a chance of getting into the first-team next season.

The Portuguese starlet has long looked an impressive young player, but hasn’t quite managed to establish himself in his time at Old Trafford so far.

Dalot is now out on loan at AC Milan but looks to be performing well after getting the opportunity to play on a more regular basis.

The 21-year-old scored a superb goal for Milan at the weekend, but Chadwick feels he might have used up his chances to try and impress Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The ex-Red Devil also feels it’s going to be difficult for Dalot to push Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the side, even if he does perhaps provide more of an attacking threat than United’s current first-choice right-back.

“I’m sure he (Solskjaer) will look at all the players who’ve been out on loan, particularly the ones that have a good impact,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I think Dalot has had his opportunities at United and has probably not excelled. That said, he does offer something a bit different in terms of his attacking prowess and getting balls into the box.

“But I think Wan-Bissaka is in the team for a reason. He was outstanding yesterday against one of the world’s best wingers in Raheem Sterling.

“Dalot looks like he’s had a good loan spell at AC Milan but whether he’ll end up being a regular, I personally don’t see it, but it’s up to him to perform and show he’s worth a place in the team.”