Roy Keane impressed after noticing Manchester United star’s small but significant role in goal vs City

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has praised the role of goalkeeper Dean Henderson for the Luke Shaw goal against Manchester City yesterday.

The highly-rated young ‘keeper had a solid game after being handed a start in the Manchester Derby yesterday, and his smart throw impressed Keane as it played a small but significant part in the second goal for United.

The Red Devils ended up winning 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium in a surprise result that perhaps means the title race isn’t a totally foregone conclusion just yet.

City are still well ahead, but if this result knocks their confidence and leads to a bit of a wobble, Man Utd could be in a good position to capitalise if they can keep playing like this.

Henderson can be proud of his clean sheet in such a big game, and for a good delivery to Shaw that got the team moving up the field for the second and decisive goal.

“The goalkeeper was excellent. Ole used the word ‘nice presence about him’ that’s what all the top goalkeepers have and I think this kid has got a great chance of being a brilliant goalkeeper for Man Utd,” Keane said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

Keane added: “I thought it was an excellent goal and a very good throw from the goalkeeper because he puts a bit of pace on it in front of Shaw.

“He forces Shaw to come onto it. I think the throw forces Shaw onto it. It’s not as if he throws it behind Shaw and the keeper’s been excellent the whole game.

“Nice body language he looks comfortable. He’s putting him on the front foot. Credit to Shaw after that.”

