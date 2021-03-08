Mikel Arteta informs midfielder he has no Gunners future with £25m move lined-up

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly informed on-loan midfielder Matteo Guendouzi that he has no future at the club.

Following the pair’s reported falling out at the back-end of last season, Guendouzi has spent this season out on-loan with German side Hertha Berlin.

Despite being an important figure among the Hertha team after racking up 19 Bundesliga apperanances this campaign, the Frenchman is expected to have played his game for Arsenal.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Arteta has ‘made it clear’ that the 21-year-old has no future with the Gunners.

The report goes on to state that despite being available for £30m during pre-season, Arteta is so keen to offload the star he’s slashed the club’s asking price to just £25m.

It is not yet known which clubs may be looking to snap the French midfielder up, however, it is understood Arsenal’s hierarchy remain confident they will find a buyer before his contract expires next summer.

Spanish side Villarreal were previously linked with a move last season.