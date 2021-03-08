Former Newcastle United star Rob Lee has spoken about the situation regarding the impressive performances of Karl Darlow.

The 30-year-old has ended up playing a lot more football this season in the absence of Martin Dubravka, but now that the Slovenian shot-stopper is back, he’s gone straight back into Steve Bruce’s XI.

Lee thinks this might now convince Darlow to seek a move away as he’s shown he could play regularly in the Premier League.

“Yeah, without a doubt. He’s been one of the top goalkeepers in the league,” Lee told Football FanCast.

“I think a lot of clubs will be after him based on his form. He’s obviously on the verge of earning an England call up I would say and deservedly so.

“I won’t be surprised if he leaves.”