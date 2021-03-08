Pablo Fornals reveals delight at becoming a “cockney boy” since joining West Ham

West Ham star Pablo Fornals has given a great interview about life in east London.

The Spaniard has shone for the Hammers, adding a touch of flair to David Moyes’ side, but he now insists he just likes thinking of himself as a regular ‘cockney boy’.

It’s clear Fornals has really taken to life in the capital, telling the Evening Standard: “When I arrived it (rhyming slang) was something interesting for me to discover and I’ve tried to learn some. I think if I have any trouble people can work out that I’m a cockney boy!