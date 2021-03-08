Menu

Pablo Fornals reveals delight at becoming a “cockney boy” since joining West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham star Pablo Fornals has given a great interview about life in east London.

The Spaniard has shone for the Hammers, adding a touch of flair to David Moyes’ side, but he now insists he just likes thinking of himself as a regular ‘cockney boy’.

MORE: West Ham handed potentially huge fitness boost ahead of Leeds United clash

It’s clear Fornals has really taken to life in the capital, telling the Evening Standard: “When I arrived it (rhyming slang) was something interesting for me to discover and I’ve tried to learn some. I think if I have any trouble people can work out that I’m a cockney boy!

“The guys aren’t quite teaching me but these are the things that I am always listening to. On the pitch, here with the guys we have a lot of people who work in the club who are from London so it is the way they speak, it is the things I listen to.

“I know some cockney or east London, obviously I’ve got some rhyming slang, ‘apples and pears’ and things like that.”

On his role in the team, he added: “I am a team worker. I don’t want to be a West Ham superstar, not defending and just playing one-vs-one with everyone all the time.

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes sends clear message to West Ham over Declan Rice transfer amid Manchester United links
Real Madrid and Barcelona eye potential transfer of Manchester City star
Liverpool could rival Manchester United for potential £90million transfer

“I want to win and try to learn. My childhood I had to work and try to create a good atmosphere to win games so this is what I am trying to do.”

Fornals added that he used to idolise the big names of Spanish football who made it big in England – the likes of David Silva, Fernando Torres and Santi Cazorla.

As time goes on, Fornals looks like he could end up creating a similar legacy at West Ham.

More Stories Pablo Fornals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.