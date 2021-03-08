Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has sent club captain Harry Maguire a hilarious message following the Red Devils’ 2-0 win against Manchester City on Sunday.

Man United put in a fantastic performance to overcome odds-on-favourites Man City during Sunday’s hotly-anticipated Premier League derby.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils end the Citizens’ 21 game winning streak.

Taking to his official social media after the game, flamboyant centre-back Bailly replied to Maguire’s Instagram post by saying: “Top performance captain you have a big head!!!!”