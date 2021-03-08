Manchester United are reportedly already in some early talks with Leeds United over a transfer deal for in-form winger Raphinha.

The 24-year-old has really caught the eye in the Premier League this season and it seems his form has not gone unnoticed by Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Norwegian tactician has been following Raphinha closely and is now eager to bring him to Old Trafford for next season.

The report suggests, however, that despite holding some talks over a move, Leeds are determined not to let their Brazilian star leave, which is hardly surprising.

Marcelo Bielsa is putting a hugely promising team together and will want to keep his star players so that Leeds can continue to establish themselves as a top flight club once again.

LUFC won promotion from the Championship last season after a long 16 years out of the Premier League, and they won’t want to immediately lose their best players to one of their biggest rivals.

United would do well to bring in someone like Raphinha, however, with Solskjaer’s side perhaps lacking enough spark in the final third.

Doubts remain over players like Anthony Martial and Daniel James in the wide-forward areas, and Raphinha’s form suggests he could be an upgrade.

