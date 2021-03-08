Real Madrid and Barcelona eye potential transfer of Manchester City star

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer raid on Manchester City.

Aymeric Laporte has generally had a fine career at the Etihad Stadium but is no longer an automatic starter at the Etihad Stadium this season.

According to Don Balon, this has got both Real and Barca on alert for a potential swoop to sign Laporte, who could surely strengthen most other top clubs around Europe, even if he’s no longer a regular for Pep Guardiola.

The Frenchman would be an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Ramos at the Bernabeu, and he could fill a similar role at the Nou Camp, where Gerard Pique will surely also soon need replacing.

Laporte should have many years left at the top level and has already shown what he can do in La Liga during his time at Athletic Bilbao.

Some City fans may be uneasy about losing Laporte, but Ruben Dias, John Stones and Nathan Ake should all be solid enough options to fall back on.