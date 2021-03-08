Report: Ajax eyes Santos FC starlet goalkeeper to help replace the suspended André Onana

Last month, AFC Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana received a 12-month ban from UEFA for a doping violation. The Amsterdam-based club could be in the market for a new stopper this summer.

TNT Sports‘ Alexandre Praetzel confirms the report that the Dutch club is expressing interest in Santos FC goalkeeper João Paulo. With the Brazilian side in a financial crisis, they’re open to negotiating the departure for the 25-year-old.

Details of Ajax’s offer are not yet public; however, the Brazilian media outlet states that the Dutch giants sought out João Paulo’s representatives about three weeks ago. Negotiations are underway due to Santos’ financial need.

João Paulo is under contract until 2025, and Transfermarkt has his transfer value at €700,000. Santos currently needs to pay off an approximately $7-million debt to Chilean club Huachipato FC due to the transfer of Venezuelan forward Yeferson Soteldo.

The Santos goalkeeper has appeared in 34 fixtures, conceding 36 goals and having ten clean sheets to his name.