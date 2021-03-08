Ridiculously enough, it looks like Steve Bruce is still safe as Newcastle United manager.

This is according to the latest from Luke Edwards, who is well known for reliable Newcastle FC news, and he suggests Bruce is no closer to the sack.

He’s tweeted that the struggling Magpies boss should still be in charge for the club’s next game against Aston Villa.

Newcastle fans won’t be impressed with this after a dire recent run of form from Bruce’s side.

With just two wins from their last 18 games in all competitions, it seems like something needs to change soon, and that Bruce is not the man for the job.

Newcastle are just a point above the relegation zone and could be going down if they don’t improve fast.

It seems NUFC fans will have to wait a bit longer for the club to kick into gear, however…