Menu

Thierry Henry confirms he wants to be Arsenal manager – and names two other jobs he’d do for the Gunners

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has spoken out on his desire to manage his old club at some point in the future.

The Frenchman is perhaps the greatest player in Arsenal’s history, scoring a club-record 228 goals for the Gunners and winning multiple major trophies with them, as well as forming part of that Invincibles squad that went the 2003/04 league season unbeaten.

MORE: The positions Arsenal need to strengthen this summer

Henry’s management career hasn’t got off to the most convincing start, however, so it remains to be seen if he can be as successful in coaching as he was at playing.

That isn’t stopping Henry from dreaming big, though, as he insists he remains a huge Arsenal fan, so would one day love to take a seat in the Emirates Stadium dugout.

Arsenal fans would no doubt love to see Henry back at the club one day, but only if he’s the right man for the job.

If not, the 43-year-old says he’d also happily be the kitman or cut the grass at the Emirates!

“Listen, if you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to coach Arsenal one day, they’ll say yes,” he told FourFourTwo.

More Stories / Latest News
Juventus identify two midfield targets with Chelsea star possible candidate to swap London for Turin
“The way City play is a dream for United” – Former Red Devil explains how Solskjaer got the better of Guardiola again
Mikel Arteta informs midfielder he has no Gunners future with £25m move lined-up

“If you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to score a goal for Arsenal, they’ll say yes. When I speak about it, it’s a utopia. People get carried away whenever I say that it’s my club, but I have it in my blood – I’m an Arsenal fan.

“So if you’re asking me if one day I’d like to coach Arsenal, then yes. If you ask if one day I’d like to be Arsenal’s kit man, then yes. If you ask if one day I’d like to cut the grass at the Emirates Stadium, then yes.”

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.

More Stories Arsene Wenger Mikel Arteta Thierry Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.