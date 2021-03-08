Thierry Henry confirms he wants to be Arsenal manager – and names two other jobs he’d do for the Gunners

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has spoken out on his desire to manage his old club at some point in the future.

The Frenchman is perhaps the greatest player in Arsenal’s history, scoring a club-record 228 goals for the Gunners and winning multiple major trophies with them, as well as forming part of that Invincibles squad that went the 2003/04 league season unbeaten.

Henry’s management career hasn’t got off to the most convincing start, however, so it remains to be seen if he can be as successful in coaching as he was at playing.

That isn’t stopping Henry from dreaming big, though, as he insists he remains a huge Arsenal fan, so would one day love to take a seat in the Emirates Stadium dugout.

Arsenal fans would no doubt love to see Henry back at the club one day, but only if he’s the right man for the job.

If not, the 43-year-old says he’d also happily be the kitman or cut the grass at the Emirates!

“Listen, if you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to coach Arsenal one day, they’ll say yes,” he told FourFourTwo.

“If you ask an Arsenal fan if they’d like to score a goal for Arsenal, they’ll say yes. When I speak about it, it’s a utopia. People get carried away whenever I say that it’s my club, but I have it in my blood – I’m an Arsenal fan.

“So if you’re asking me if one day I’d like to coach Arsenal, then yes. If you ask if one day I’d like to be Arsenal’s kit man, then yes. If you ask if one day I’d like to cut the grass at the Emirates Stadium, then yes.”

