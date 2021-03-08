Two Corinthians players are under fire after heading to resort amid the club battling coronavirus outbreak

Brazil is enduring a surge in coronavirus cases, and deaths as the country continues to be one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.

As a result, Brazilians have zero tolerance for those who disregard the protocols that health care officials have put in place as they combat the new strain of the virus.

Furthermore, the virus continues to hit Brazilian clubs as Sport Club Corinthians Paulista is the latest to experience an outbreak. With their teammates testing positive for the virus, two players are under fire as Jô and Otero used the day off to head to a resort, TNT Sports reports.

The resort in which the two players and their significant others were staying confirmed their presence. Also, social media posts showing the players with other people drew the wrath of the supporters.

Corinthians supporters want to see these two players suspended with the club trying to control the virus within its squad. Neither the club nor the players have presented an official statement addressing the issue.