Video: Kai Havertz at the forefront again after winning Chelsea penalty which is cooly converted by Jorginho

Chelsea are two goals to the good against Everton this evening after Kai Havertz won a penalty, which was ultimately converted by Jorginho.

Havertz has had quite the impact tonight on what is his first appearance in the Chelsea starting eleven since the end of January.

The German thought he’d scored in the first-half, with the goal eventually being deemed a Ben Godfrey own-goal.

He then put the ball in the back of the net himself, with no deflections that could threaten to take it off him, but both the referee and VAR agreed that he had handled the ball while controlling it.

Though he is still not on the scoresheet, at least not officially, Havertz has produced another major moment in tonight’s game, winning a penalty which was cooly converted by Jorginho, who reverted to his hop, skip and a jump routine.

That ought to be enough to take Chelsea over the line…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports