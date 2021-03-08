Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has recently spoken out about the uncertainty surrounding his long-term Anfield future.

Wijnaldum, 30, joined Liverpool in 2016 following a £24.75m move from Newcastle United.

Since joining the Reds, the Dutch midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant five-years which has included lifting the Premier League title as well as the Champions League.

However, with his deal set to expire in the summer, there are growing concerns the 30-year-old may be eyeing the exit door.

Addressing the rumours surrounding what could be in store for him next, Wijnaldum said: “You want to hear what’s going to happen, but on the other side for me, if there is nothing to say, if there is no news, I cannot say something.

“So I hope they [Liverpool fans] will understand that and I hope they will stay patient until there is news.”