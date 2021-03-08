World-class defender’s Real Madrid future hangs in balance amid Man United summer links

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane could be sold on in the summer window should the Frenchman continue to stall over signing a new deal.

READ MORE: Betting giants on brink of collapse with hundreds of punters set to lose thousands

Despite continuing to be one of football’s most highly-rated defenders, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Varane’s Real Madrid future hangs in the balance.

The French World Cup winner’s contract is set to expire in 2022 and with no renewal agreement reached, there is growing speculation he could be moved on in the summer to avoid losing him for free the following year.

The Daily Mail’s report claims that should Varane be offered to other clubs, Real Madrid will demand upwards of £60m for his services.

These claims come at the same time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United have been heavily linked with a summer move, as per MEN.

United have been in the market for a new defender for quite some time with the likes of Sevilla Jules Kounde and Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic among the possible targets.

However, it goes without saying, despite the high praise both Kounde and Milenkovic have recently earned, Real Madrid’s Varane is already a proven world-class defender and would be a huge upgrade to the side’s current options.

Red Devils fans… Should United make a move for Varane? – Let us know in the comments.