Menu

Contact made: New Barcelona president in talks over signing €50m Premier League star just hours after winning election

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Barcelona’s new president Joan Laporta has reportedly wasted no time in getting into talks over possible transfers for the summer.

Laporta has supposedly been quick to establish contacts with Wolves winger Adama Traore over a possible €50million return to the Nou Camp, according to Todo Fichajes.

MORE: Manchester United and Manchester City battle for La Liga star

Traore has shone in the Premier League and could be a fine signing for Barcelona right now, with the Catalan giants perhaps in need of more quality in attack.

Recent signings like Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have been pretty disappointing, so there could be room for bringing Traore back to the club after his spell there as a youngster.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona show surprise interest in signing Liverpool star on loan
Liverpool star provides latest transfer update
Newcastle rival Tottenham for £15million transfer of ‘elegant’ attacking midfielder

The Spain international looked a bright prospect when he came up through the Barca academy, but he’s proven something of a late bloomer.

adama traore 2021

Adama Traore is being linked with a return to Barcelona

Traore could now be ready to make an impact in the Barcelona first-team on a regular basis after developing his game and gaining experience at Wolves.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.

More Stories Adama Traore

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.