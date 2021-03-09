Contact made: New Barcelona president in talks over signing €50m Premier League star just hours after winning election

Barcelona’s new president Joan Laporta has reportedly wasted no time in getting into talks over possible transfers for the summer.

Laporta has supposedly been quick to establish contacts with Wolves winger Adama Traore over a possible €50million return to the Nou Camp, according to Todo Fichajes.

Traore has shone in the Premier League and could be a fine signing for Barcelona right now, with the Catalan giants perhaps in need of more quality in attack.

Recent signings like Philippe Coutinho, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele have been pretty disappointing, so there could be room for bringing Traore back to the club after his spell there as a youngster.

The Spain international looked a bright prospect when he came up through the Barca academy, but he’s proven something of a late bloomer.

Traore could now be ready to make an impact in the Barcelona first-team on a regular basis after developing his game and gaining experience at Wolves.

