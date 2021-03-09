Menu

Lionel Messi buys a house in major European city as Barcelona contract nears expiration date

Manchester City
Posted by

According to Don Balon, Barcelona icon Lionel Messi has already bought a house in Paris ahead of a summer switch to PSG.

It’s the worst kept secret in football that Messi’s contract with Barcelona ends in the summer.

MORE: Barcelona on red alert as Neymar signifies his intent to ensure a reunion with Messi

As you’d expect, when arguably the greatest player of all-time could be available on a free transfer, it gets people talking.

As reported by Don Balon, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are two clubs who have been mentioned as potential destinations for Messi.

Unsurprisingly, too. There’s a short list of clubs who can realistically afford to sign Messi, and they’re both on it.

However, Don Balon’s report claims that Messi is to snub a move to the Premier League in favour of moving to Paris, where he has already bought a house.

lionel messi neymar barcelona

Could Lionel Messi and Neymar be set to reunite in Paris?

More Stories / Latest News
Contact made: Atletico director calls €40M Chelsea star’s agent to discuss potential summer transfer
Chelsea open talks with Brazilian wonderkid’s agent in attempt to beat Arsenal to impressive signing
Inter Milan join race to sign Liverpool midfielder

Joan Laporta has only just been elected as Barcelona president, so you imagine he hasn’t had a chance to sit down and talk with Messi just yet.

Until he has, it’s difficult to imagine the Argentine making a definitive decision on his future.

Though, there’s nothing stopping him from expanding his property portfolio…

More Stories Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.