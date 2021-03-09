Chelsea and Arsenal both targeting highly-rated Inter Milan star

Fierce London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly targeting Inter Milan full-back, Achraf Hakimi, ahead of a potential summer move.

Hakimi, 22, only joined Inter Milan last summer following a permanent £36m move from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Since arriving in Milan, the highly-rated attacking full-back has featured in 33 matches, in all competitions and directly contributed to an impressive 12 goals.

Hakimi is widely regarded as one of Europe’s most explosive full-backs, however, despite featuring heavily in Antonio Conte’s first-team plans, there are growing concerns the Moroccan could move on.

According to a recent report from the Telegraph, Hakimi has emerged as a summer transfer for Premier League duo Chelsea and Arsenal.

It has claimed that due to Inter Milan’s owners recently shutting down their Chinese club, the financial repercussions could impact the Nerazzurri.

The Telegraph state that Arsenal are continuing to eye up a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, who has been hotly tipped to depart in the coming months.

Elsewhere, Chelsea are supposedly keen to bring Hakimi in and play him as a wide midfielder or an attacking winger with current defender Reece James firmly cemented as the side’s first-choice right-back.