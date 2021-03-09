Menu

Chelsea believe they can beat long list of elite clubs to Erling Haaland transfer

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Chelsea reportedly have belief they can win a competitive transfer battle for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norway international has been a world class performer for Dortmund since moving to the Bundesliga giants midway through last season, scoring 45 goals in 46 games for the club in all competitions.

MORE: Tuchel spotted losing it with Chelsea star during Everton win

According to ESPN, Haaland now has his pick of a long list of Europe’s elite this summer, but, despite this, Chelsea are still said to be confident they could lure him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues showed their ambition in the transfer market last summer with a string of big-name signings such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell, and it seems Roman Abramovich could be ready to get his chequebook out again.

Signing Haaland ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, also mentioned as suitors by ESPN, would be some statement by the west London giants.

erling haaland borussia dortmund

Erling Haaland is wanted by Chelsea and other top clubs

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal considering surprise transfer swoop for former Premier League flop
Premier League team of the week: Man United duo join Tottenham stars in BBC line up
Why Manchester City have made surprise decision over Kylian Mbappe transfer

Given the struggles of Werner and Havertz up front at Chelsea, it makes sense that they could be eager to land a goal machine like Haaland.

The 20-year-old has a big future in the game and could establish Chelsea as a force for years to come if he does end up moving to the Bridge.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.