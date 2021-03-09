Chelsea believe they can beat long list of elite clubs to Erling Haaland transfer

Chelsea reportedly have belief they can win a competitive transfer battle for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The Norway international has been a world class performer for Dortmund since moving to the Bundesliga giants midway through last season, scoring 45 goals in 46 games for the club in all competitions.

According to ESPN, Haaland now has his pick of a long list of Europe’s elite this summer, but, despite this, Chelsea are still said to be confident they could lure him to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues showed their ambition in the transfer market last summer with a string of big-name signings such as Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell, and it seems Roman Abramovich could be ready to get his chequebook out again.

Signing Haaland ahead of the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, also mentioned as suitors by ESPN, would be some statement by the west London giants.

Given the struggles of Werner and Havertz up front at Chelsea, it makes sense that they could be eager to land a goal machine like Haaland.

The 20-year-old has a big future in the game and could establish Chelsea as a force for years to come if he does end up moving to the Bridge.

“My heart sank because I thought ‘how do I do that? I ran into the kitchen and I thought ‘I am not going to poison this guy’, so I rang my wife.” – Man Utd legend describes his major panic about making a cup of tea for the first time…at the age of 37. Click here to find out more.