Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel adds Atletico Madrid defender to summer wish-list

Chelsea FC
Chelsea are interested in signing Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez, according to Don Balon.

The Blues came head-to-head with Atleti in the Champions League, a perfect opportunity for the club’s scouts to have a close look at the Spanish giants’ players and how they measure up to the players already on Chelsea’s books.

While Gimenez was not one of them, having missed the first-leg of the tie through injury, he’ll be a played that Chelsea are well accustomed to, with the Uruguayan playing a key role in Diego Simeone’s defence over a number of years.

As per Don Balon, that has helped him find his way onto Chelsea’s transfer radar, with the report claiming that the West London giants are likely to attempt to utilise their financial firepower to tempt Gimenez away from Atletico.

Gimenez for Atletico Madrid

Gimenez has vast experience and potential to improve.

Whether they’ll be successful in doing so remains to be seen, but he’d be a superb addition to the side Thomas Tuchel is building at Stamford Bridge – no doubt.

