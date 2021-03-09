Chelsea open talks with Brazilian wonderkid’s agent in attempt to beat Arsenal to impressive signing

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Arsenal have reportedly joined the hunt to sign Santos’ highly-rated striker Kaio Jorge.

Jorge, 19, is a product of Santos’ well-respected youth academy.

After being promoted to the club’s first-team at the mid-way point in the 2019-20 season, Jorge has gone on to make 51 senior appearances, in all competitions.

The highly-rated teenager who is widely regarded as one for the future has been linked with a big move.

According to a recent report from Calciomercato, as well as Chelsea and Arsenal, the likes of Ajax, Inter Milan, Juventus, Lyon and Shakhtar Donetsk are also in the race to sign the talented striker.

Only as recently as last week did Santos’ president Andres Rueda confirm the club and Jorge are struggling to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension, as per Sports Witness.

It has also been claimed that in an attempt to get ahead of the pack, Chelsea have already held talks with the teenager’s agent, Giuliano Bertolucci, who also represents Oscar, Willian and David Luiz.