Chelsea following Manchester United target very closely ahead of potential transfer

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to the latest transfer news surrounding the promising youngster.

The talented 21-year-old is really catching the eye at the moment with his displays in the Bundesliga, and has also been linked with Manchester United in a recent report from The Athletic.

It now seems we can add Chelsea to the list of his admirers as they keep a very close eye on him ahead of a potential summer transfer, according to the print edition of France Football, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back this summer after a frustrating season that hasn’t really seen them fulfil their true potential.

This led to Frank Lampard being sacked as manager and replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who would do well to now address these issues at the back.

Konate looks like he could be an ideal upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger, as well as providing the club with a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva.

Chelsea have also been linked with Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule by Todo Fichajes, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Tuchel trying to raid the Bundesliga for talent this summer.