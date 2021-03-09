Agent of Manchester United star provides transfer update

The agent of Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has provided an update on his future as he enjoys his time on loan at AC Milan this season.

The Portugal international struggled for playing time at Man Utd before leaving on loan for Milan this season, and he’s now showing real promise after a difficult couple of years.

It remains to be seen if this could persuade United to give Dalot more of a chance next season, and it certainly won’t be easy for him to get into the team thanks to the fine form of Aaron Wan-Bissaka in recent times.

The defender maybe isn’t as attack-minded as Dalot, but he seems to have made that right-back spot his own, so Dalot might do well to move to the San Siro for more playing time.

It seems everything is up in the air right now, with Dalot’s agent not seeming to express a strong opinion either way on how his future might unfold.

“I spoke to him yesterday, he was very happy, for the game and for the goal scored. It was very important for the team and for him. It’s always nice to play well and get one in the net, as it did in Verona,” his agent Carlos Goncalves told Calcio Mercato.

“When he came to Milan, he knew he was arriving at a great club for history and tradition, one of the best in the world. For this, he chose the Rossoneri.

“And when you play for a team like this, it’s normal to compete for the Scudetto. There’s an excellent relationship with Ibrahimovic and the other teammates, he’s happy in Milan.

“Thursday will be a very special match for him. Right now he’s a Milan player, on loan from Manchester United, but he wants to do well for his current club. If he had played with another team, it wouldn’t have been different anyway.

“At the right time, this will also be discussed. He has to train at his best and take advantage of every opportunity, the rest will be seen. There’s no contact now, but it’s normal. The focus is all on the field. Later we will talk about it and we’ll see what happens.”