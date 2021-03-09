Everton approach Juventus for star midfielder ahead of possible summer move

According to Italian reports, Premier League side Everton have approached Juventus regarding a possible transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot, 25, joined Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, following his switch from Ligue 1 side Paris-Saint Germain.

Despite performing well in recent times for the Old Lady, according to Calciomercato, there are still some question marks over whether or not the midfielder is living up to his high salary – Believed to be within the region of £6m a year.

It has been claimed that Premier League side Everton are keen to bring in the Frenchman with Manchester United’s name also firmly in the mix.

The driving force behind Everton’s links come from the fact Rabiot was handed his Paris-Saint Germain debut under former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Now firmly in the Goodison Park dugout, it is believed that Ancelotti remains a strong admirer of Rabiot and would love to bring him to Merseyside.

The outlet’s report claims Everton approached Juventus in recent ‘months’ and put an offer on the table.

Elsewhere, United have been credited with interest due to Juventus including Rabiot in a proposed ‘player plus cash’ deal to bring star midfielder Paul Pogba back to Turin.

Although it would appear United’s interest is far less significant than Ancelotti’s, regardless of both club’s positions, a summer move for Rabiot looks to be very much on the cards.