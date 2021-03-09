Exclusive: Wolves targeting Schalke midfielder ahead of summer window

Wolverhampton Wanderers are already making moves ahead of the summer transfer window with Nuno Espirito Santo keen to sign Schalke midfielder Omar Mascarell.

Mascarell, 28, is widely regarded as a complete midfielder who can operate both centrally and in a more defensive role.

Since joining Bundesliga side Schalke in 2018, the industrious Spaniard has featured in 66 matches, in all competitions.

Despite his side being on the brink of relegation to Germany’s second-tier, Mascarell has remained a rare source of quality.

In light of Schalke’s precarious league position, which sees them sit rock bottom of the table on 10 points with as many games left to play, the club is naturally preparing for departures.

CaughtOffside can exclusively reveal that one player being targetted by Premier League side Wolves is midfielder Mascarell.

We understand that due to Schalke’s struggling finances as well as the inevitable prospect of relegation, the 28-year-old would be available for just over £4m (€5m).

Should Schalke find themselves demoted to the country’s second division, Die Konigsblauen will be unable to retain the Spanish midfielder and will naturally be forced into selling once the summer transfer window opens.