Menu

“You should be sacked” – England legend hounded on Twitter after pledging support for Piers Morgan following controversial Meghan Markle comments

Posted by

BT Sport and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has been absolutely slated on Twitter for a pro-Piers Morgan tweet, as news broke about the controversial Arsenal supporting journalist leaving Good Morning Britain.

Lineker is best known for his glittering football career, during which he enjoyed stints with Tottenham and Barcelona, as well as being ever-present with the English National Team.

Having hung up his boots, Lineker turned to broadcasting, with Match of the Day being his first big gig, which was eventually followed by opportunities with BT Sport and more.

Lineker has never shied away from sharing his views and opinions, no matter how contentious, on Twitter, even at risk of causing disruption to his primetime presenting career.

However, could he have overstepped the mark by backing Piers Morgan via Twitter on Tuesday evening?

Has Gary Lineker made a fatal error by publicly backing Piers Morgan?

As reported by Sky News, Morgan left his role as co-presenter of Good Morning Britain in wake of a massive backlash to his comments on Meghan Markle, who revealed during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that her difficult situation as a royal was making her feel as though she “didn’t want to be alive anymore”.

Morgan, as Sky News note, said he “didn’t believe a word” of what Markle had to say, comments which caused a national uproar which has eventually resulted in his departure from GMB.

That hasn’t stopped Gary Lineker from publicly backing Morgan, though, a personal friend of his.

While some would argue Lineker ought not to be criticised for standing up for a friend who is under-fire at current, many on Twitter would disagree.

In fact, Lineker has sparked a backlash of his own, with some Twitter users not happy with the former Tottenham and Leicester City striker for pledging his allegiance to Morgan.

More Stories Gary Lineker Piers Morgan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.