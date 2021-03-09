Menu

“Insane baller!” Fans call for Dortmund’s teenage hero to bag place in Southgate’s Euro squad following incredible performance vs Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Footballing fans have been quick to hail Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham following the teenager’s incredible performance against Sevilla in Tuesday night’s Champions League tie.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Wolves targeting Schalke midfielder ahead of summer window

Coming into the round’s second-leg, Dortmund carried with them a narrow 3-2 lead on aggregate.

Looking to overturn a narrow deficit, Spanish side Sevilla would have been hoping to get off a much better start than they did.

After falling to two goals from in-form striker Erling Haaland, the La Liga side were forced to chuck the kitchen sink at the Black and Yellow late on in the game.

More Stories / Latest News
Ex-Premier League striker allegedly tests positive for cocaine in Romania
Video: Federico Chiesa puts Juventus ahead on the night with fine header to push Porto back against the ropes
(Video) Haaland riles Sevilla goalkeeper with savage taunt following re-taken penalty

After pulling two goals back, but with just seconds left to play, unfortunately for last season’s Europa League winners, it wasn’t to be.

Following the side’s exciting clash, which eventually ended 5-4 overall to Dortmund, fans have been quick to pick out midfielder Bellingham.

Although it’ll be Haaland who steals all of the back page’s headlines, Bellingham put in a superb performance to ensure his side did not crash out of Europe’s most illustrious competition.

The youngster, who is still just 17-year-old’s has rightfully earned the plaudits of football fans on social media.

Here are some of the best comments with several fans even calling for the teenager to be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the summer’s Euros.

More Stories Erling Haaland Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.