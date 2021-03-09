“Insane baller!” Fans call for Dortmund’s teenage hero to bag place in Southgate’s Euro squad following incredible performance vs Sevilla

Footballing fans have been quick to hail Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham following the teenager’s incredible performance against Sevilla in Tuesday night’s Champions League tie.

Coming into the round’s second-leg, Dortmund carried with them a narrow 3-2 lead on aggregate.

Looking to overturn a narrow deficit, Spanish side Sevilla would have been hoping to get off a much better start than they did.

After falling to two goals from in-form striker Erling Haaland, the La Liga side were forced to chuck the kitchen sink at the Black and Yellow late on in the game.

After pulling two goals back, but with just seconds left to play, unfortunately for last season’s Europa League winners, it wasn’t to be.

Following the side’s exciting clash, which eventually ended 5-4 overall to Dortmund, fans have been quick to pick out midfielder Bellingham.

Although it’ll be Haaland who steals all of the back page’s headlines, Bellingham put in a superb performance to ensure his side did not crash out of Europe’s most illustrious competition.

The youngster, who is still just 17-year-old’s has rightfully earned the plaudits of football fans on social media.

Here are some of the best comments with several fans even calling for the teenager to be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the summer’s Euros.

Jude Bellingham is the best player in the world. I’ll not entertain any other views. — #BVB (@SubzB) March 9, 2021

Jude Bellingham masterclass has to be in Euros squad — Tom (@tomhuntbcfc121) March 9, 2021

Jude Bellingham is quite special.

Erling Braut Haaland is going to be around for sometime and defenders better get used to that.#bvbsevilla #bvbsevilla #bvbsevilla — Cliff Kyei-Baffour (@cliffbaff14) March 9, 2021

Jude Bellingham better come to United sooner. Absolute baller! — UTDJuice (@UtdJuice) March 9, 2021

Jude Bellingham needs to be in the discussion for the Euros — Connor Haines (@chaines93) March 9, 2021

Take a bow Jude Bellingham

For a 17 year old. Kid has got some balls of steele — JuRgEnS BeArD ???????????? (@eezoboy) March 9, 2021

Jude Bellingham – what a player!17 and bossing the midfield in a UCL last 16 tie.Bargain at £30m.Would start for any team in the PL.Dortmund will triple their money easy! #Dortmund — Darren Higginbotham (@DHiggz10) March 9, 2021

Jude Bellingham… tremendous player!!!! 17… madness!!! — Craig Cueto (@CraigCueto) March 9, 2021

Look at Jude Bellingham racking up minutes at such a young age. He’s developing into a dream box to box CM. #SEVBVB — Odogwu (@BigChiefDamian) March 9, 2021

Jude Bellingham will be a future England captain you heard it here. — RekeemTheDream (@OllieHattonBCFC) March 9, 2021

Jude Bellingham was not losing that tie! What a player ?????? — Temi (@Temii_14) March 9, 2021