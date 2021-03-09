Inter Milan contact agent of Liverpool defensive target ahead of potential summer move

Antonio Conte has reportedly instructed Inter Milan’s hierarchy to contact the agent of Real Betis’ soon-to-be free agent Aissa Mandi.

Mandi, 29, joined Real Betis in 2016 following a £2.52m switch from French side Stade Reims.

Since arriving in Spain, the French-born centre-back has featured in over 160 matches, in all competitions.

However, despite remaining a regular in Manuel Pellegrini’s first-team plans, with his contract set to expire in the summer, there are growing concerns the 29-year-old could opt to move on.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, two clubs believed to be in the hunt for the commanding centre-back are Inter Milan and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

It has been claimed that Liverpool enquired about the defender’s availability back in January.

Of course, we know now that a move from Spain to Merseyside failed to materialise for the defender – Perhaps due to Klopp’s decision to bring in Schalke’s Ozan Kabak instead.

However, interestingly, Calciomercato claim Inter Milan have recently been in touch with the player’s agent ahead of a proposed summer move.