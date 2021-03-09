Menu

Inter Milan contact agent of Liverpool defensive target ahead of potential summer move

Liverpool FC
Antonio Conte has reportedly instructed Inter Milan’s hierarchy to contact the agent of Real Betis’ soon-to-be free agent Aissa Mandi.

Mandi, 29, joined Real Betis in 2016 following a £2.52m switch from French side Stade Reims.

Since arriving in Spain, the French-born centre-back has featured in over 160 matches, in all competitions.

However, despite remaining a regular in Manuel Pellegrini’s first-team plans, with his contract set to expire in the summer, there are growing concerns the 29-year-old could opt to move on.

According to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, two clubs believed to be in the hunt for the commanding centre-back are Inter Milan and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

It has been claimed that Liverpool enquired about the defender’s availability back in January.

Of course, we know now that a move from Spain to Merseyside failed to materialise for the defender – Perhaps due to Klopp’s decision to bring in Schalke’s Ozan Kabak instead.

However, interestingly, Calciomercato claim Inter Milan have recently been in touch with the player’s agent ahead of a proposed summer move.

