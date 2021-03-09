Inter Milan join race to sign Liverpool midfielder

According to reports, Inter Milan are the latest club to join the race to sign Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum, 30, joined Liverpool in 2016 following a £24.75m move from Premier League rivals Newcastle United.

Since the Dutchman’s arrival in Merseyside, Wijnaldum has remained a mainstay in manager Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

After featuring in 224 games, in all competitions, during his five-years with the club, the versatile midfielder has had a huge hand in his side’s on-field fortunes.

Most notably, Wijnaldum played a huge part in Liverpool lifting their first domestic title in over 30 years as well as the Champions League the season before.

However, with his contract set to expire in the summer, there are growing concerns Liverpool’s commanding midfielder could be set for a move away.

One club that has been relentlessly linked with a potential move is Catalan side Barcelona.

However, according to journalist Gianluigi Longari, another club to enter the fray is Serie A title contenders, Inter Milan.

It has been claimed that Antonio Conte is keen to bring in Liverpool’s 30-year-old midfielder in what would be a free transfer.

Wijnaldum recently addressed the speculation surrounding his future by pleading with fans to remain patient until there is a resolution in his situation.